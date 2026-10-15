Jose Ramirez’s swagger a catalyst as Guardians head home in ALCS

Jose Ramirez’s walk is as much a part of his presence as his bat. Teammates and staff describe a distinctive, confident stride — Brayan Rocchio called it a “funky” gait and said Ramirez “walks like he’s The Man,” while radio voice Tom Hamilton said the third baseman projects confidence that changes the clubhouse atmosphere.

That swagger has coincided with a timely offensive surge in the playoffs. Ramirez went 5-for-12 over the final three games of Cleveland’s comeback in the division series against the Chicago White Sox, and in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series he collected three hits and scored twice against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was also at the center of a critical moment in Game 2. With runners at the corners and two outs, a grounder by Ben Williamson took an unexpected hop at the seam where artificial surface met dirt and bounded between Ramirez’s legs. One run scored on the error and, an inning later, Liam Hicks delivered a single into right-center that produced two more runs, giving the Rays a lead they would not relinquish.

Ramirez met reporters a few minutes after the final out and, through interpreter Agustin Rivero, said the odd bounce made the play difficult and that he felt bad for not making it. Asked about the series as it returns to Cleveland tied 1-1, he said he felt good, was excited to be back home and was ready to compete, then returned to the clubhouse with his customary confidence.

Guardians president Chris Antonetti noted Ramirez has displayed that demeanor since he debuted in 2013, recalling a memorable first-base lead as a rookie. Ramirez finished the regular season with 297 career home runs and 324 stolen bases. Teammates such as Petey Halpin and closer Cade Smith described his walk and on-field hustle as authentic and consistent with the way he plays.