Quarterback Josh Allen is available in 16.7% of Knockout leagues this week, but he is not an automatic play for Week 12 fantasy action, according to ESPN. Allen remains the No. 1 overall fantasy scorer since the start of the 2023 season, but matchup considerations have grown more important at the position.

ESPN data show that six quarterbacks have averaged at least 20 fantasy points this season, and the weekly No. 7 signal-caller has averaged 22.2 points, underscoring the premium on finding 20-point weekly upside. While elite passers such as Allen, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes generally clear the 20-point threshold often, matchup quality materially affects weekly outcomes.

Over the past five weeks, quarterbacks with upper-quarter favorable matchups — defined as the top eight in ESPN’s Wednesday Matchup Rankings — posted top-seven weekly finishes 54% of the time and averaged 21.8 fantasy points. Quarterbacks facing other matchups finished top-seven just 29% of the time and averaged 19.0 points, ESPN reports. Allen is projected by ESPN as a guaranteed start in Weeks 13 (@NE) and 15 (CHI); Burrow is locked for Weeks 15 (@CAR) and 16 (@IND); and Mahomes is listed to start in Weeks 14 (@CIN) and 15 (NE).

Bye-week timing is another important factor. Six teams had yet to take a bye as of Week 12 — the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets (all off in Week 13), plus the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys (off in Week 14) — meaning those clubs will have 20% fewer games remaining than the other 26 teams, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys represent a particular concentration of fantasy production, with four players among the top 31 in fantasy points per game: CeeDee Lamb (seventh overall, WR3), Dak Prescott (10th, QB4), Javonte Williams (30th, RB8) and George Pickens (31st, WR9). All four were rostered in more than 95% of ESPN leagues, the report notes. ESPN compared that clustering to a similar situation in Week 6 with the Detroit Lions, when Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff ranked highly among players most often tied to team knockouts.

ESPN also found that eight players averaging 20-plus fantasy points per game who were rostered in at least 95% of ESPN leagues at their bye weeks landed among the 25 most knocked-out players that week. Five of those — Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Allen and Christian McCaffrey — finished among the 10 most knocked-out, and ESPN cautioned that zero-point performances become increasingly damaging late in the Knockout season, especially without an available IR spot for injured players.