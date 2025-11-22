Josh Allen Honored with Jersey Retirement at University of Wyoming

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was honored by the University of Wyoming on Saturday, as the school officially retired his No. 17 jersey during a ceremony at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Allen, who rose to national prominence during his time with the Cowboys, called the event “a blessing,” expressing gratitude for the recognition from his former program.

The ceremony took place as part of Wyoming’s football festivities and highlighted Allen’s contributions to the team during his collegiate career from 2015 to 2017. His journey from a relatively unknown junior college transfer to one of the top quarterbacks in college football resonated deeply with fans and university officials alike.

Allen’s time at Wyoming included a standout 2016 season in which he threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, helping lead the team to a Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearance and a bid in the Poinsettia Bowl. Although his 2017 season was shortened due to injury, Allen remained a highly regarded NFL prospect and was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since entering the NFL, Allen has developed into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, with multiple Pro Bowl selections and postseason appearances. Despite his growing list of accolades at the professional level, Allen has frequently credited the University of Wyoming for helping launch his career and providing the foundation for his development.

During the ceremony, Allen addressed the crowd and thanked the Wyoming community for their continued support. “This place means everything to me,” he said. “To have my jersey retired here, among the people who believed in me when few others did, is truly humbling.”

University officials noted that Allen’s impact extended beyond the field, praising his leadership and community involvement during his time with the program. The jersey retirement marks a rare honor, as few players in the school’s history have received such recognition.

Josh Allen’s return to Laramie served as both a celebration of his past achievements and a testament to the lasting bond between a player and his alma mater.