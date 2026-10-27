Josh Allen is NFL’s top goal-line rusher since 1977, according to ESPN

According to ESPN, Josh Allen ranks as the best goal-line rusher in the NFL era for which play-by-play data exist, dating to 1977. Of the 153 players who have carried from the 1- or 2-yard line at least 30 times, Allen has 53 such carries and has turned 43 into touchdowns, an 81.1 percent scoring rate that tops the list.

ESPN notes no other player is within five percentage points of Allen’s conversion rate. Only three players — Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, former MVP Cam Newton and T.J. Duckett — fall within 15 percentage points of Allen’s mark.

Allen has seven goal-line rushing touchdowns this season in six games, a total ESPN says is one reason the Bills are 5-1. The only quarterbacks to reach seven goal-line rushing TDs in a full season are Cam Newton, Jalen Hurts and Allen. Allen is already halfway to the single-season short-yardage TD mark of 13, set by Jamaal Williams in 2022.

ESPN reports Allen has 87 career rushing touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in NFL history. His eight rushing TDs this season are tied for the league lead and, by ESPN’s tally, put him on pace to challenge the single-season quarterback rushing TD record of 15. Early in the season Allen became only the fourth player to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of the first three games, matching Priest Holmes (2003), Stephen Davis (1999) and Jim Brown (1958).

The article also highlights the role of push plays: 22 of Allen’s 43 short-yardage touchdowns (51 percent) have come on traditional push plays, and 21 of those 22 push-play scores have come since Joe Brady became the Bills’ playcaller. ESPN reports teammates and coaches point to detailed game-planning and Allen’s size — described by Brady as roughly 6-foot-4, 230 or 6-foot-5 — as contributors to his goal-line success.