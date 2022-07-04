in MLB Player

Josh Fleming Pitches 5 Solid Innings in Loss to Red Sox

Josh Fleming returned to Triple-A Durham six games into his 2022 season. The left-hander has a 6.38 ERA over 18 1/3 Major League innings over four relief outings and two starts. Prior to Monday’s series opening at Fenway Park, Fleming rejoined the major league team after spending nearly two months with Durham. Fleming quickly demonstrated his abilities after entering the game to relieve Jalen Beeks after two innings of the Rays’ 4-0 loss to the Red Sox.

“Fleming pitched a season-high five innings (plus four hitters), allowing eight hits and four runs (three of them earned) while striking out four batters and walking none. Even if it wasn’t a great outing, the phrase doesn’t give the complete picture. He delivered a lot of blows. He threw ahead a lot, had a strong sinker, and placed the ball on the ground”, according to manager Kevin Cash. Going one pitch at a time was Flaming’s adage while he was in the Minors, and it appears that he still adheres to it.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

