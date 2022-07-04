“Fleming pitched a season-high five innings (plus four hitters), allowing eight hits and four runs (three of them earned) while striking out four batters and walking none. Even if it wasn’t a great outing, the phrase doesn’t give the complete picture. He delivered a lot of blows. He threw ahead a lot, had a strong sinker, and placed the ball on the ground”, according to manager Kevin Cash. Going one pitch at a time was Flaming’s adage while he was in the Minors, and it appears that he still adheres to it.