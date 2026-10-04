Josh Harris picks up bar tab for about 3,000 Commanders fans in London

LONDON — Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris climbed atop a bar at the BrewDog in Central London on Saturday, raised a beer and told a packed crowd, “We’ve got one of these for free for everyone in the house.” His son, Thomas, chugged the drink as fans cheered.

About 90 minutes later, team president Mark Clouse announced another round. A Commanders spokesperson said the two rounds of drinks cost nearly $50,000. The gathering drew roughly 3,000 Commanders supporters and featured burgundy-and-gold balloons ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harris acknowledged the bill would be sizable, saying he knew it would be “a decent amount” and added, “If you travel across the ocean or get up early in London to watch the Commanders play, we try to take care of you.” He also said, “These guys traveled all this way to be with our team. It was my pleasure.”

Fans came from a range of countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, along with many from the United States. One longtime supporter, who called himself “Washington Road Warrior,” said he has attended all of Washington’s international games and has visited every NFL stadium. An engagement also took place at the bar, and fans repeatedly stopped Harris for photos.

The crowd voiced approval of the team’s alternate helmet that features a spear through a gold W. According to a report by Zach Cohen, the team wants to make the spear logo permanent; one team source said that is the goal for 2027 but noted hurdles remain, including branding partnerships and finalizing plans with the NFL. Harris said of the spear, “I like the spear. It brings everything together.”