Joshua Kelley pivots from NFL running back to filmmaking

Joshua Kelley spent much of his life focused on football, starting at age 8 and culminating with his selection by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of UCLA. Over four seasons with the Chargers he served as a rotational running back and special teams contributor, totaling 1,148 yards and two touchdowns.

When Kelley’s rookie contract expired he moved on to the New York Giants for training camp and later joined the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season. He appeared in three games for Tennessee and recorded one carry for 2 yards. As that season progressed, Kelley said his priorities shifted and his attention turned to writing and filmmaking.

“That’s when I kind of knew it was kind of done for me,” Kelley told ESPN, adding that the familiar—and once-exciting—feelings of game day were no longer there. Kelley has not officially retired and jokes he is keeping the door open, but with the 2026 campaign approaching he is transitioning into a new phase as a filmmaker.

This summer Kelley, 28, wrote, directed and self-financed two short films, one of which stars his former Chargers teammate Keelan Doss. His first film, No Chaser, premiered Aug. 29 on YouTube. Kelley has spoken about finding a new purpose after facing what he described as an identity crisis when his playing career wound down.

Kelley traces his interest in storytelling to childhood visits to the movie theater with his brother Daniel and to animated series and video games such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts and The Legend of Zelda. After the 2023 season he spent seven months out of football and used that time to begin screenwriting while also spending more time with his wife, Mikaela, and their son Elijah; the couple’s second son, Caleb, was born in April. “Look, I need to go in the room, be by myself and write,” Mikaela said of Kelley’s daily routine.