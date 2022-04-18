in NCAA

Juda Wins NCAA Championships and Leads Michigan to Third Place

Junior Paul Juda of the University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team won a pair of NCAA titles Saturday (April 16) in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center, winning both the all-around and vault competitions. The Wolverines finished third as a team.Juda earned an 85.298 in the all-around and a 15.000 on vault en route to tying Sam Mikulak’s modern-era school record of six All-America titles. Additionally, he finished in the top eight on the high bar (second, 14.566) and parallel bars (fourth, 14.366), as well as eighth on the floor exercise and still rings.

Juda’s victory was the University of Michigan’s first all-around title since 2014 (Sam Mikulak) and first overall title since Anthony McCallum in 2019. (vault). The all-around victory is the team’s sixth, while the vault championship is the team’s sixth.

Michigan also finished in the top three three times. Senior Jacob Moore finished second with a 14.633 on floor exercise, sophomore Javier Alfonso finished third with a 14.366, and sophomore Evgeny Siminiuc finished third with a 14.400 on parallel bars. Additionally, junior Adam Wooten was named All-America on high bar (seventh, 14.000) and freshman David Wooma was named All-America on vault (eighth, 14.566).

The Wolverines now have 244 All-America selections in their history, including double digits in each of the previous two seasons (13 in 2021). U-M (23-3) had a slim lead over host university Oklahoma until the fifth rotation on still rings, when the Sooners overtook the Wolverines and gained a lead of just over one-tenth of a point (.133) heading into the final rotation. The Wolverine vault group scored 71.299 to Oklahoma’s 71.231, but U-M was unable to overcome the deficit, finishing third by a narrow.065 gap with a season-best 414.490.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

