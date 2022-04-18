Juda’s victory was the University of Michigan’s first all-around title since 2014 (Sam Mikulak) and first overall title since Anthony McCallum in 2019. (vault). The all-around victory is the team’s sixth, while the vault championship is the team’s sixth.

Michigan also finished in the top three three times. Senior Jacob Moore finished second with a 14.633 on floor exercise, sophomore Javier Alfonso finished third with a 14.366, and sophomore Evgeny Siminiuc finished third with a 14.400 on parallel bars. Additionally, junior Adam Wooten was named All-America on high bar (seventh, 14.000) and freshman David Wooma was named All-America on vault (eighth, 14.566).

The Wolverines now have 244 All-America selections in their history, including double digits in each of the previous two seasons (13 in 2021). U-M (23-3) had a slim lead over host university Oklahoma until the fifth rotation on still rings, when the Sooners overtook the Wolverines and gained a lead of just over one-tenth of a point (.133) heading into the final rotation. The Wolverine vault group scored 71.299 to Oklahoma’s 71.231, but U-M was unable to overcome the deficit, finishing third by a narrow.065 gap with a season-best 414.490.