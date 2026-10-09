Judge orders Wrigley rooftop owner to stop selling tickets after Cubs’ lawsuit

On recent nights outside Wrigley Field, a gauzy screen affixed to the left-field grandstand has obscured portions of the infield for patrons on an across-the-street rooftop, according to ESPN. The translucent covering and large letters advertising a 50-50 raffle were installed by the Chicago Cubs two seasons ago, a rooftop owner said while pointing out blocked sightlines.

A federal judge on Sept. 30 ordered rooftop owner Aidan Dunican to stop selling tickets to his four-story building across from left field, ruling in favor of the Cubs, according to ESPN. The team sued Dunican and his business in 2024, arguing he was illegally profiting from Cubs property; the organization has described the operation as “parasitic,” according to ESPN.

Dunican, 64, has run Wrigley View Rooftop since buying the property in the 1990s, when he demolished the existing structure and built a four-story building with two decks of inclined seating, according to ESPN. The roof holds roughly 200 people; tickets typically ranged from $100 to $300 and included an open bar until the seventh inning as well as Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef. Dunican told ESPN the business usually produced about $1 million annually before expenses and that he would not open unless at least roughly 50 tickets sold for a game.

Until 2024, Dunican said he paid the Cubs approximately 17% in royalties under a 2004 agreement that covered rooftops then in operation. That deal expired after the 2023 season; Dunican said he offered 20% of gross revenue, while the Cubs sought 30% for regular-season games and 40% for postseason contests, terms he said would have put him out of business, according to ESPN. The Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs, has acquired 11 buildings with rooftops around Wrigley and reached revenue-sharing deals with other owners, ESPN reported.

Dunican told ESPN he is weighing an appeal and intends to continue fighting to keep the 30-year-old business open. An attorney who once represented rooftop owners called the dispute “a classic David versus Goliath story,” saying Dunican had been left as the last holdout among rooftop operators, according to ESPN.