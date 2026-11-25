Making his first Premier League start on Saturday, Jules Ahoka helped Sunderland earn a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. The 20-year-old Congolese midfielder stepped in for the injured Granit Xhaka, played the full 90 minutes and built on an impressive showing in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea before the international break.

Ahoka registered 10 interceptions and clearances combined, more than any other player on the pitch, and completed several progressive passes that suggested he is not solely a midfield destroyer. Observers noted the performance was busy and proactive without the youngster appearing hurried or hassled against an Aston Villa side unbeaten in their previous six Premier League matches.

Teammate Thomas Meunier praised Ahoka after the game. “Six months ago, he was playing in Belgium for Royal Antwerp,” Meunier told journalists. “And now he’s like f—ing Busquets,” Meunier continued, a playful but generous comparison to the Spain and Barcelona midfielder.

The club highlighted qualities that attracted the comparison: comfort receiving the ball in a crowded midfield, apparent time in possession, and efficient execution of subsequent moves. The 6’3″ midfielder has shown astute positioning, effectiveness screening the defence and a propensity for defensive contributions that reminded observers of Sergio Busquets’ profile.

Ahoka had been named Player of the Match against Chelsea on November 8, a performance in which only one player registered more tackles than him and in which he also contributed three clearances and an interception after being called on early. A video shared by Sunderland’s official handle showed teammates cheering as Ahoka collected the post-match prize.

Head coach Régis Le Bris acknowledged Ahoka’s progress since arriving in the North East in August, saying, “It’s part of the journey,” and noting the player had minutes in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, had struggled at times, but wanted to learn, according to the Sunderland Echo. Le Bris added that Ahoka’s attributes and development have made it increasingly difficult not to integrate him sooner into the starting XI.