July 19 to feature Open final, Belgian GP and World Cup final

Mark July 19 on the calendar: the day will present a run of major sporting events from morning into late evening, according to the report.

The sequence opens with the final round of the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. Jordan Spieth won the last Open held at the Southport course in 2017, and local interest will focus on Tommy Fleetwood, while Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre are among those aiming to end a UK major drought that stretches back to McIlroy’s 2014 win at Royal Liverpool.

Tee times are typically released shortly before the final day; last year’s schedule saw the first players tee off at 8:30 a.m. BST and the eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler, headed out with Haotong Li in the final pairing at 2:30 p.m., with play finishing around 6:30 p.m., according to the report.

The Belgian Grand Prix runs in the afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. BST. The F1 season has resumed after earlier cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia; Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers’ championship but has not won since Monaco, while Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc have recorded wins in Barcelona, Austria and Silverstone. Oscar Piastri was the race winner at Spa last year, with Lando Norris second and Leclerc third. The race is expected to finish near 3:30 p.m. BST.

The day concludes with the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium outside New York, kicking off at 8 p.m. BST. Spain reached the final with a 2-0 victory over France and will face either Argentina or England. A halftime show curated by Coldplay singer Chris Martin will feature BTS, Shakira and Madonna in front of 82,500 fans and is scheduled to last 11 minutes, which should not affect the match length, according to the report.

The timing of the three events means viewers could follow most of the Open, watch the Belgian Grand Prix in the afternoon and then tune in for the World Cup final in the evening.