Justin Seven-Seven came off the bench to score in the 77th minute for West Brom’s Under-21s in their National League Cup group-stage match against Sutton United, but the Baggies still fell 3-2 on Tuesday night. According to the match report, the timing produced an unusual numerical coincidence that drew attention after the game; Sutton United’s admin reportedly missed the alignment by a minute.

Seven-Seven, who wore No. 19 on the night, pulled a goal back late in the contest, but West Brom were unable to find an equaliser. The strike stood out for its near-perfect match of name and minute rather than for changing the outcome of the fixture.

The forward has been with West Bromwich Albion since he was nine, signing his first youth contract with the Championship club at that age. He progressed through the academy and in July 2025 signed a two-year scholarship deal with his local club.

There are precedents for goals whose timing matches a player’s name. In 1976, Didier Six scored in the sixth minute for Valenciennes in the Coupe de France quarterfinal second leg against Nancy. Valenciennes had lost the first leg 2-0; Six’s early strike and a second-half goal levelled the tie on aggregate and forced extra time, but Nancy advanced thanks to a late goal from Ange Di Caro.

Another example came in October 2010 when Armand Oné netted within the first 60 seconds in a Scottish League Two match between East Stirlingshire and Stranraer. The surname Oné is pronounced “O-nay” in French. Armand’s son, Ryan Oné, is a striker who currently plays for Sheffield United.