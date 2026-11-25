Juventus have expressed interest in signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Tuttosport. Fernandes is out of contract when the campaign concludes and would be available to move without a transfer fee.

Tuttosport reports AC Milan also intend to target Fernandes, with the Rossoneri said to be keen to reunite the 32-year-old with coach Ruben Amorim. Juventus are understood to be assessing other midfield options as well; Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu is reportedly another player on the Bianconeri’s shortlist.

The same coverage indicates it is not widely felt this summer would be the right time for Fernandes to move to Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia. Fernandes addressed his future on Tuesday, saying, “For us to start winning games and then we can start speaking about a contract.”

Separately, Manchester United and Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Mathis Albert, TEAMtalk reports. The 17-year-old United States international has featured sparingly at Dortmund this season, logging just 38 minutes in the Bundesliga, and is said to be looking for more regular first-team opportunities.

TEAMtalk adds that Albert has previously turned down approaches from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, while clubs including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool have monitored his progress. Interest in the teenager has reportedly gathered momentum as several top clubs weigh his potential and playing time prospects.