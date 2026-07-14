K.J. Wright emerging as rising coach on 49ers staff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As Robert Saleh prepared to leave the San Francisco 49ers for the Tennessee Titans this January, coach Kyle Shanahan made one point clear: K.J. Wright was not to be poached. “It was an understanding from the beginning,” Saleh said, laughing, adding the coach was “off limits.” Wright served as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2024 to 2025 and turns 37 this month.

Shanahan’s decision reflected more than roster protection. Shanahan had a short-term plan to promote Wright to linebackers coach, the team said, and Saleh compared Wright’s trajectory to that of Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, saying Wright could become a coordinator quickly. “He’s going to be a coordinator really quick,” Saleh said. “He’s got the same mindset. He’s got the same respect from his players.”

Wright built his résumé as a player over 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2011-20) and finished his playing career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. From his NFL debut to retirement, Wright recorded 985 tackles, ranking fifth in the league over that span, and closed his career with 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and six interceptions. He signed a one-day contract and formally retired in Seattle in 2022.

After retirement Wright initially told teammates he did not plan to coach and would “serve” the Seahawks organization, but he later said the days without football felt long. “When you retire, them days get long,” Wright said. With his family’s blessing he began exploring coaching opportunities. Former teammate Richard Sherman called Shanahan and put in a word for Wright, and Shanahan hired him as a defensive quality control coach in 2024.

In that role Wright worked on fundamentals, organized ideas, prepared presentations and helped draw up plays, tasks that the team said are essential for young coaches. Johnny Holland, the Niners’ linebackers coach and a former player, praised Wright’s commitment from Day 1, saying the work ethic demonstrated that Wright was “all in.” Wright now holds a prominent coaching role on San Francisco’s staff as he continues his transition from player to coach.