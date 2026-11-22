According to the match report, Kaizer Chiefs eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-1 extra-time victory at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, setting up a Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates on Dec. 12. Pirates had reached the final by beating Stellenbosch FC 2-0 on Saturday.

After 90 minutes neither side had taken the chances that might have put them into the final, with both teams failing to convert key opportunities during normal time.

Chiefs repeatedly troubled the Sundowns back line in the first half, slipping in behind on four occasions. Wandile Duba received through balls past the last defender three times; Ronwen Williams denied him twice and on another occasion Duba could not control the chance and Sundowns regrouped. In the 18th minute Malibongwe Khoza was forced to recover after Lebo Maboe was played in by Dillan Solomons.

At the other end goalkeeper Brandon Petersen produced several important saves, including stopping a fierce Lebo Mothiba shot in the 36th minute and making a double-save off Antonio van Wyk and Marcelo Allende around the hour mark.

The match was decided in extra time by substitute Elias Mokwana, who provided a backheel assist on a counter-attack for Pule Mmodi’s opener and later intercepted a Tashreeq Matthews pass before running clear to slip the ball past Ronwen Williams. Mothobi Mvala headed a late consolation for Sundowns in stoppage time at the end of the second half of extra time, but Chiefs held on to reach the final.