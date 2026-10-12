Kaizer Chiefs vs. Stellenbosch: Kick-off, TV and team news

Kaizer Chiefs host Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CAT (6:30 p.m. BST, 5:30 p.m. GMT). The match will be broadcast on SuperSport’s DSTV channel 205, and ESPN will provide updates on the South African Premiership across its digital platforms.

Chiefs remain unbeaten in the league after seven games under new head coach Fernando da Cruz but have dropped points in four draws and occupy fourth place. With fewer international call-ups than some rivals, including Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, da Cruz has had three weeks since the side’s 0-0 draw with Golden Arrows to work with the squad.

Stellenbosch sit seventh after another summer squad overhaul. Manager Gavin Hunt has relied on young players to steady the team and supporters will hope the fixture allows fringe players who have seen little pitch time to be integrated into the lineup. Hunt previously managed Kaizer Chiefs, taking them to the 2020-21 CAF Champions League final before being dismissed prior to the tie; Stuart Baxter took charge of that final and lost to Al Ahly.

Injury and availability concerns affect both sides. Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen (knee) and midfielder Lebo Maboe (ankle) are working their way back to fitness, while Siphesihle Ndlovu and recent signing Langelihle Phili — who arrived from Stellenbosch — remain long-term absentees. Expected lineups list Renaldo Leaner in goal for Chiefs with Thabo Moloisane and Inacio Miguel among the centre-backs, and Etiosa Ighodaro leading the attack. Stellenbosch are projected to start Sage Stephens in goal with Given Msimango at centre-back and Bradley Grobler spearheading the forward line.

Bradley Grobler has 12 goals and four assists in 25 appearances against Kaizer Chiefs, according to Transfermarkt. Chiefs are one of only three unbeaten teams in the Premiership this season, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, though they have recorded the joint-third most draws in the division with four from seven matches; only Golden Arrows and Chippa United have drawn more.