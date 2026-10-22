Kane headlines Matchday 3 as PSG rout Barcelona, five teams remain perfect

Champions League Matchday 3 produced a handful of notable results, including Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona and a 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, and left five teams unbeaten in the league phase, according to ESPN.

PSG’s win over Barcelona was singled out as one of the most noteworthy results of the matchday, a contest slightly clouded by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ACL tear, ESPN reported. The victory extended PSG’s perfect start, joining Real Madrid, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Real Betis among the teams yet to drop points in the group stage.

ESPN noted that PSG have approached this season with a businesslike edge. After a 6-1 opening win against Slovan Bratislava, the club followed with multi-goal victories over Manchester City and Barcelona. The report contrasted that approach with examples of teams that have historically eased into continental campaigns, citing Real Madrid’s gradual ramp-up en route to their 2017-18 title and PSG’s own uneven start two seasons ago before a December run of form.

Main character No. 1 of Matchday 3, per ESPN, was Harry Kane. The outlet reported that prediction-market odds shifted toward Kane for this year’s Ballon d’Or, which is set to be awarded this coming Monday. ESPN outlined Kane’s case with season-long totals of 73 goals and eight assists in 65 matches, three trophies won and a run to the World Cup semifinals with England.

Kane’s influence in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal was also highlighted. ESPN described how Kane both set up and converted a penalty that put Bayern ahead and delivered the long pass to Alphonso Davies that led to Davies’ 35th-minute equalizer. The match featured several notable absences and injuries on both sides, ESPN added, including Michael Olise’s suspension, Joshua Kimmich’s family bereavement, Jamal Musiala’s injury and Bukayo Saka leaving with an early injury for Arsenal.