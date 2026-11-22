Kansas City captured its first NWSL Championship with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, completing a postseason run that included back-to-back road wins, according to the report. The Current have been able to count on passionate home support at CPKC Stadium — including a 33-match regular-season unbeaten run there — but adopted a road-warrior identity in the playoffs.

Set pieces again proved decisive. Vanessa DiBernardo curled an exquisite goal directly off a corner kick, an Olimpico that the report called the first in Championship history and Kansas City’s first-ever goal in a title match. The strike was also noted as the second goal from a corner Washington conceded in as many weeks.

Debinha added what appeared to be the icing with a stoppage-time goal, briefly sending some Spirit fans toward the exits, but Washington responded immediately after the restart and kept the finish tense. The Current held on through the closing moments to spoil the home celebration; the win marked only the second time Kansas City has claimed a victory at Audi Field, the report said.

The title caps a run of postseason frustration and resurgence for Kansas City. The club lost the 2022 Championship 2-0 to the Portland Thorns at Audi Field, missed the 2023 final after a semifinal exit to Gotham FC and suffered a shock first-round playoff loss at home to Gotham in 2025 despite setting single-season marks that year for points (65), wins (21), fewest goals allowed (13) and shutouts (16), and clinching the NWSL Shield with five games remaining, according to the report.

This season the Current reversed course, defeating the 2026 Shield winners Gotham FC 2-1 on the road as the lower seed — a result players described as “personal.” The frontline of 2026 Midfielder of the Year Croix Bethune, two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper and Haley Hopkins clicked late in the season; Bethune drew vociferous jeers from the Audi Field crowd while providing a creative and defensive presence, and Chawinga led the team with six shots, the report said. Kansas City closed the 2026 campaign on an eight-match win streak and have not lost since mid-September.