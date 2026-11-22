Kansas City Current defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 in the NWSL Championship at Audi Field on Saturday. Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly from a corner kick, and Debinha sealed the victory with a stoppage-time empty-net finish after rounding Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver. Trinity Rodman scored a late consolation for Washington; it was her 15th goal of the season.

The Spirit were appearing in their third straight league final and ultimately lost for the third straight time. The Current were in their second final at Audi Field, where they had previously lost in 2022, and had won the NWSL Shield a year ago.

The final was physical and cagey, with 35 combined fouls in a match that was described as far from pretty. Still, both clubs are among the league’s most talented, featuring Kansas City forward and two-time league MVP Temwa Chawinga and Washington forward Trinity Rodman.

Over the past four years, the NWSL’s most ambitious clubs have pulled away from the rest of the league, with Washington, Kansas City and Gotham FC often at the forefront. Those teams have spent heavily on and off the field and have used the league’s High Impact Player rule to pay Chawinga and Rodman larger salaries that do not fully count against the salary cap, according to ESPN.

Kansas City paid $1 million to the Spirit for Croix Bethune to add midfield creativity, and Washington acquired Clara Luvanga in the summer for forward depth. The Current were among the first NWSL teams to build their own stadium and have lost there only twice in three years, while Washington has expanded staff and marketing to deepen its civic presence.

Gotham FC reached the semifinals and won its first NWSL Shield earlier this month; the club also qualified for the 2028 Women’s Club World Cup after winning the inaugural Concacaf title in 2025. Kansas City’s championship gives the club a chance to qualify for next year’s Concacaf W Champions Cup, a pathway to the new Women’s Club World Cup; Kansas City co-owners Chris Long and Angie Long told ESPN they have large goals and view incremental steps as part of reaching them, according to ESPN.