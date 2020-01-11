KD vs. Perk Twitter War, Betts and Bellinger Set Records, NFL Playoff Picks and More | GMS Podcast Episode 89

Doug breaks down the Twitter war between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant after Perk said Russell Westbrook was the best player in Oklahoma City Thunder history. We discuss who won the battle and tell you why Kevin Durant is so easily triggered on social media. Plus, we give you the real reason why Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins have beef.

Next, Mookie Betts is getting a one-year, $27 million deal from the Red Sox in a record agreement to avoid arbitration. We break down all of the latest MLB rumors and arbitration news. Plus, we discuss how Mookie Betts’ contract could keep him in Boston until the deadline.

Next, the Lakers have promoted Rob Pelinka to VP of Basketball Operations. We discuss whether the Lakers made the right move by promoting Pelinka. Plus, we tell you how Rob Pelinka built the Lakers into a championship contender.

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!