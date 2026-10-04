Kenyon Sadiq goes from luxury pick to offensive necessity for Jets

When the New York Jets used the 16th overall pick on tight end Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon, the selection drew criticism as a “luxury” choice. It took only three games for the rookie to shift from luxury to necessity as injuries mounted across the offense, increasing his role in the passing attack.

Sadiq’s combination of size (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) and speed (sub-4.4 seconds in the 40) has made him difficult to defend. “He’s uncoverable,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said of the rookie. Opponents have responded by putting linebackers (28 pass routes), safeties (19 routes) and cornerbacks (17 routes) on him, per Next Gen Stats’ closest-defender metrics. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich has moved Sadiq around the formation to complicate defensive assignments.

Reich said he did not expect Sadiq to impact the offense so quickly after the rookie missed training camp with a hernia injury, but added that “he’s a football player,” praising the player’s toughness and intelligence. The on-field production has followed: Sadiq had seven receptions for 105 yards and his first NFL receiving touchdown last Sunday and also recorded a rushing touchdown in Week 1. His 24-yard touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions came out of the slot with Sadiq covered by cornerback Roger McCreary.

With running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and tight end Mason Taylor out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Jets could again lean on Sadiq to provide energy and production. Teammates point to his relentless playmaking and competitive style as a spark for the offense, and coaches have adjusted game plans to get him more involved.