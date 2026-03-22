Kepa’s struggles in Carabao Cup finals continue at Wembley

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s difficult relationship with the Carabao Cup final deepened at Wembley as another costly mistake contributed to Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2026 showpiece. The Spanish goalkeeper, who has experienced several high-profile moments in this competition’s finals over his career, again found himself at the centre of attention for the wrong reasons.

Coming into the match, there was scrutiny over Kepa’s selection and his history in this tournament’s biggest game. That focus intensified when a major error from the goalkeeper allowed City to take control of the final. From that point on, Arsenal were forced to chase the game against one of the most accomplished sides in domestic cup competition.

Kepa’s performance will likely be dissected in detail, not only because of the decisive nature of his mistake, but also because it adds to an existing narrative around his previous Carabao Cup final appearances. His time at Chelsea included controversial and highly discussed moments in this competition, and those memories resurfaced as the match unfolded at Wembley. Instead of using this occasion as an opportunity to reshape perceptions, Kepa left the pitch with more questions being asked about his form in high-pressure domestic cup fixtures.

For Arsenal, the defeat underlined the fine margins in major finals. The team had periods of competitive play but were punished ruthlessly for a single lapse at the back. Manchester City capitalised, demonstrating their familiar composure and discipline once in front, eventually securing a 2-0 victory and the trophy.

From a broader perspective, this final may come to be seen as another chapter in a complicated Carabao Cup story for Kepa. Goalkeepers are often judged most harshly on isolated errors, particularly in knockout matches and finals, where one incident can overshadow an entire performance. As a result, discussions after the match centred less on Arsenal’s overall display and more on how one mistake shaped the outcome.

The long-term implications for Kepa will depend on how he and Arsenal respond in the coming weeks. Recovering confidence after a high-profile setback can be challenging, but it is a familiar test for many goalkeepers at the top level. While this latest Wembley disappointment adds to the narrative of his struggles in Carabao Cup finals, it also presents another opportunity for a response in future competitions, whether with Arsenal or elsewhere. For now, though, this final will be remembered primarily for a decisive error that helped Manchester City lift the trophy and extended Kepa’s difficult history in this particular tournament.