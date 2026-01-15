Key Players to Watch from Every NBA Team Ahead of 2026 Trade Deadline

As the 2026 NBA trade deadline approaches, front offices across the league are faced with critical decisions about the direction of their rosters. Whether in the midst of rebuilding efforts or chasing playoff aspirations, each team has at least one player who may be on the move due to contract situations, fit within the lineup, or potential value in the market. Here’s a look at one player from each of the NBA’s 30 teams who could be a candidate for a trade.

In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has drawn attention due to the team’s underperformance this season and front office considerations about long-term planning. While no move is imminent, Morant’s name has surfaced in speculation. Meanwhile, Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga has been a topic of discussion as the Warriors weigh their mix of veteran talent and young prospects. Kuminga’s development timeline may not align with the team’s immediate aspirations, making him a candidate to be moved for win-now help. In Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis could become part of a reshuffling effort if the Kings decide to pivot from their current core.

Other Western Conference players who could be on the market include Deandre Ayton of Portland, who has yet to fully settle into a consistent role, and Keldon Johnson of San Antonio, who may attract interest from contenders seeking a versatile wing.

In the Eastern Conference, teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, entrenched in rebuilding phases, may look to move veterans like Bruce Brown or Tyus Jones to acquire future assets. The Chicago Bulls continue to evaluate their core and could be open to parting with Zach LaVine if the right deal arises. Additionally, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers may field calls for players like De’Andre Hunter and Caris LeVert respectively, depending on how their seasons develop.

With the deadline set, front offices are actively monitoring the market. Whether making moves for the future or bolstering current rotations, every team has a decision point ahead, and the next few weeks are expected to bring clarity and potentially shake up the league landscape.