Key Players to Watch in Ice Hockey at the 2026 Olympic Games

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, hockey fans around the world are eager to see top NHL talent represent their countries on the international stage. NHL players are back in the Olympic mix for the first time since 2014, and each team is stacked with elite skaters, shooters, and all-around playmakers. While full team rosters have been confirmed, standout individual talents are expected to make a major impact in their respective skill categories.

One of the most eagerly debated categories is skating speed. Few can match the pace of Connor McDavid, whose breathtaking acceleration and edge work have long made him a standout in the NHL. Expect McDavid to be a key weapon for Team Canada, using his speed to create scoring chances and breakaway opportunities. Also notable is Jack Hughes of the U.S. team, whose agility and quick transitions make him another skater to watch closely.

When it comes to shooting power, several contenders come to the fore. Alexander Ovechkin, if selected, remains a threat with one of the hardest shots in hockey. From the younger generation, players like Victor Hedman of Sweden and Shea Weber—should he make a roster—have reputations for unleashing blistering slap shots from the blue line. A few emerging stars may also turn heads with their shot velocity during power plays or open-ice opportunities.

Stick-handling and puck control will likely be dominated by players such as Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl, known for their finesse and ability to maintain possession under pressure. These attributes will be crucial, especially in high-tempo international contests where every possession counts.

Goaltending is another area where individual excellence could determine outcomes. Goalies like Igor Shesterkin for Russia and Juuse Saros for Finland are expected to anchor their teams with poise and quick reflexes under Olympic pressure.

As the puck gets ready to drop in Milan and Cortina, all eyes will be on these and other stars whose specialized skills could tip the balance for their countries. The return of NHL players ensures a high level of competition in Olympic ice hockey, promising fans a showcase of top-tier talent across all aspects of the game.