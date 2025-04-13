Kings vs Oilers Recap: Edmonton Dominates

The Edmonton Oilers delivered a commanding message with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup. The Oilers rode a dominant second period and Connor McDavid’s playmaking brilliance to secure two valuable points in the Pacific Division race.

Game Summary

The Kings got on the board first with a power-play goal from Kevin Fiala, but Edmonton exploded with four goals in the second period, including tallies from Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard. McDavid finished the night with three assists, continuing his late-season tear.

Key Performers

Edmonton Oilers:

Connor McDavid: 3 assists, +3 rating

Zach Hyman: 2 goals, 4 shots

Stuart Skinner: 28 saves, .933 SV%

Los Angeles Kings:

Kevin Fiala: 1 goal, 1 assist

Adrian Kempe: 1 goal, 5 shots

Cam Talbot: 27 saves, 5 goals allowed

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Oilers 32 | Kings 30

Power Play: Oilers 1/3 | Kings 1/2

Hits: Kings 24 | Oilers 21

Faceoff Win %: Oilers 55% | Kings 45%

Takeaways

Edmonton’s speed and puck movement overwhelmed the Kings , particularly in transition.

McDavid and Draisaitl continue to be unstoppable , combining for five points.

LA’s penalty kill remains a vulnerability, especially against elite offenses.

Playoff Implications

The Oilers solidify second place in the Pacific and could lock home-ice advantage. The Kings remain in third, setting up a likely postseason showdown between these two squads.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For complete NHL playoff coverage, nightly game recaps, and expert analysis, subscribe now and gear up for the postseason sprint.