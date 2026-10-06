Kiribati races to join FIFA as rising seas threaten islands

Eriati Reebo, president of the Kiribati Island Football Federation, is racing to make his country a full FIFA member before climate change threatens its existence. Kiribati, an archipelago of 32 atolls and islands in the central Pacific, faces a worst-case scenario of submersion by 2050, and the United Nations has warned it could be underwater by 2100, Reebo told ESPN.

Kiribati’s push included a recent friendly in Fiji — the national side’s first match since 2011 — fielded entirely with local players. The fixture was described by Reebo as a step toward full Oceania Football Confederation membership and, ultimately, the chance to contest World Cup qualifiers. The country is home to roughly 140,000 people and lies about halfway between Hawai’i and Australia.

Domestically, Kiribati operates a 16-team league with Betio Town Council the reigning champions. Matches are staged at Bairiki National Stadium, a 2,500-capacity venue with a sand pitch that has not yet hosted an international fixture because the nation has never played a home match. Reebo told ESPN the field meets standard dimensions but is sand rather than grass or artificial turf, and he said an artificial surface could be built to support their ambitions.

Kiribati has been an associate member of the Oceania Football Confederation since 2007. Full OFC membership is required before applying to FIFA, and Reebo expressed confidence Kiribati will advance to full membership, noting travel connections: about a three-hour flight to Fiji and another four hours from Fiji to Sydney. He said increased OFC support would help secure funding for infrastructure needed to pursue FIFA membership.

Reebo attended this year’s FIFA Congress in Vancouver and spoke with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, presenting him with a local necktie, according to ESPN. The report noted Infantino is seeking reelection next April and has recently sought support among the game’s smaller nations following controversy over a failed plan to raise $20 billion through a partial sell-off of future World Cups. ESPN reported Kiribati is unlikely to secure FIFA membership before the presidential election.