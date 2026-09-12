Kirk Cousins begins 15th season as veteran leader for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — Kirk Cousins will start his 15th NFL season on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Miami Dolphins, a milestone that underscored a long career of perseverance, according to ESPN. Cousins was drafted by Washington in 2012 and served as a backup to Robert Griffin III before becoming Washington’s full-time starter for his final three seasons and then spending six seasons as the Minnesota Vikings’ starter.

Cousins told ESPN he remembered going to minicamp as a rookie and being grateful simply to wear an NFL helmet for a practice, and that a one-year, one-day-at-a-time mindset helped carry him to this point.

The generational gap between Cousins and many teammates is evident. At 38, he is the Raiders’ oldest player and one of just three players on the roster who are at least 30, with left tackle Kolton Miller the second-oldest at 31. The team average age is 26. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, 29, joked about Cousins’ seniority while also praising the veteran for his energy and willingness to be part of the group, according to ESPN.

Cousins’ age has produced lighthearted moments in the locker room. He said he had to explain references to the 1995 film Heavyweights and recalled a conversation in which second-year guard Caleb Rogers mentioned the 1984 movie Red Dawn and assumed it was from Cousins’ era; Cousins noted he was born in 1988, according to ESPN.

With the Raiders in a rebuild, Cousins’ experience and familiarity with coach Klint Kubiak’s scheme are viewed as assets for teaching young players, including the team’s No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza. Cousins told ESPN that quarterbacks should try to elevate the play of those around them, build strong relationships with coaches and help the entire unit perform better, which is part of why he will open the season as Las Vegas’ starter on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on Fox).

The past three years have included significant ups and downs. Cousins suffered a torn Achilles eight games into the 2023 season with Minnesota but still signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta in 2024. Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall that year; Cousins started 14 games in 2024 and led the league with 16 interceptions before being benched. Penix’s torn ACL last season forced Cousins to start the final seven games, during which he threw for 1,471 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to ESPN.