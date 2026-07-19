Klubnik enters Jets camp as contender for backup QB spot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets’ fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik arrives at training camp as a highly visible young quarterback after three seasons as Clemson’s starter. The team added veteran Geno Smith as a bridge starter and appears intent on targeting the 2027 draft for a long-term solution, leaving Klubnik to compete for depth and development opportunities this summer.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said Klubnik has impressed with his eagerness and athleticism, noting he asks “a lot of good questions” and moves well — Musgrave referenced a roughly 4.57-second 40-yard dash at Klubnik’s pro day. “It’ll be fun to see him versus live bullets in these preseason games and watch him develop because he’s got a lot of athletic skills,” Musgrave added.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich praised Klubnik’s ability to connect with teammates, calling him “pretty charismatic” with “high emotional intelligence” and “natural leadership instincts.” Klubnik projected confidence at rookie minicamp when he told reporters, “I’m a winner,” a remark the staff viewed as an assertion that he belongs at the next level.

Klubnik drew attention in the 2024 College Football Playoffs, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson’s first-round loss to Texas. His final season, however, was marked by a 7-6 team record and just 16 touchdown passes, 20 fewer than the year before — a slide that affected his draft stock but did not prevent the Jets from targeting him during the pre-draft process.

Klubnik missed the final two weeks of spring practice with back tightness, and coach Aaron Glenn said Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook will compete for the No. 2 job, though the competition appears to be primarily between Klubnik and Zappe. The first training camp practice is July 29. Coaches say Klubnik’s mechanics are “pretty sound” and that he needs pro reps; he figures to receive plenty of preseason opportunities to make the case for the backup role.