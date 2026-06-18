Knicks celebrate 2026 NBA title in Manhattan parade

The New York Knicks paraded through the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday to mark the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973. The team, which defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 to secure the title, drew large numbers of fans to lower Manhattan and along the Broadway route.

The procession began at 10 a.m. ET near Bowling Green and proceeded north along Broadway before concluding at City Hall. A ceremony was scheduled at City Hall following the parade, and singer Alicia Keys was set to perform her hit ‘Empire State of Mind’ after the celebration.

Fans packed streets from Battery Place northward, creating a loud, celebratory atmosphere described in reports as a full house with the crowd getting pumped. Supporters traded chants and cheers, including calls of ‘BING BONG’ and ‘DOINK DOINK,’ and displayed visible ‘jersey love’ for the championship squad.

A bus passing the first crowd on Battery Place carried a notable sighting when actor Ben Stiller was seen in the front row and drew large cheers, according to J.J. Post. The early start did not deter turnout, as supporters lined the route well ahead of the official 10 a.m. kickoff.

The parade marked the end of one of the longest title droughts in the league, a milestone that brought fans and celebrities together in Manhattan to celebrate New York’s return to the top of the NBA. Organizers and team officials staged the route and City Hall ceremony to accommodate the expected turnout and spotlight the championship team.