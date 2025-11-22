Knicks’ Landry Shamet Leaves Game with Shoulder Injury

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet left Saturday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic after suffering a right shoulder injury. The incident occurred during the first half, and Shamet did not return to the game.

Shamet appeared to be in significant pain as he departed the court, and team medical staff escorted him to the locker room for further evaluation. The Knicks have not released additional information regarding the severity of the injury or a potential timeline for his return.

The 2025-26 season marks Shamet’s first year with the Knicks. Known for his perimeter shooting and ability to stretch the floor, his presence has served as a valuable asset to New York’s backcourt rotation. Prior to tonight’s game, Shamet had been contributing in limited minutes off the bench, offering depth and veteran leadership.

New York faced off against a revitalized Orlando team, who capitalized on Shamet’s absence with increased pressure on the Knicks’ guards. While the Knicks continued to adjust their lineup in-game, losing Shamet limited their outside shooting options and playmaking support.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau briefly acknowledged Shamet’s departure after the game, stating that more details would be available after further medical testing. “We’re hopeful it’s nothing serious, but we’ll know more after the evaluation,” Thibodeau noted.

The Knicks are already navigating injuries to other key players and the loss of Shamet, even temporarily, adds an extra challenge as the team looks to maintain momentum in the early stretch of the season.

Shamet has played for several NBA teams since entering the league and is known for his ability to provide instant offense as a role player. The team and fans alike will await updates from the Knicks medical staff in the coming days regarding his condition.