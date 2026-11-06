NBA

Knicks push back after guards question Taylor Swift’s courtside fandom

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Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride named Taylor Swift when asked to pick the “fakest” celebrity fan in an NBA 2K League video shared Thursday. Kolek pointed to Swift’s appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals and called her support “a little performative,” while McBride agreed and cited Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan as examples of “solid” celebrity fans.

The Knicks offered a contrasting account in a statement to TMZ, saying Swift “has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

Photographs place Swift at Knicks games as early as 2014, a span the team noted when responding to the video. Those appearances predate McBride joining the franchise by seven years and Kolek by about a decade, per the team’s statement and the video comments.

Swift was last seen courtside at Madison Square Garden on June 10, when the Knicks mounted what the source called the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit in a 107-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Less than a month later, she returned to the Garden for her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3, according to the source.

Kolek acknowledged the reaction his remark might provoke, saying, “I’m going to get some hate from the Swifties.” The exchange and the Knicks’ subsequent statement reflect differing views on the pop star’s ties to the franchise.

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