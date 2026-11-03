Knicks’ title defense stumbles amid on-court lapses and off-court headlines

The visual was stark: the Philadelphia 76ers moved the ball crisply while the New York Knicks scrambled to keep up, a stark contrast to the reigning champions’ late-season dominance last spring. Philadelphia handed New York a 98-93 loss in which Tyrese Maxey drove for a dunk, Sixers fans chanted “MVP” and LeBron James celebrated after a tip-in that sealed the game. Josh Hart left the arena with a bloody bruise atop his newly braided head.

Off the court, the Knicks have been mired in headlines about contract extension talks being paused for its stars until season’s end and a championship ring controversy. On the court, New York has gone 3-4, ranks 22nd in offense and is shooting 35.7% from 3-point range, slightly above the league average. Early returns have the team alternating between strong stretches and disjointed play within the same game.

That inconsistency has been notable after a season in which New York won 15 of its final 16 games, including a 13-game streak, en route to a deep playoff run that produced a 14.9-point differential. “One thing I see, when we get those runs, we start to look like the team we’ve been in the past. [Then] we get a little comfortable,” Jalen Brunson said following a loss to the Orlando Magic. “We’ve got to continue to put our foot on the gas and execute like we did last year.”

Coach Mike Brown acknowledged the sluggish start and framed the season as a long climb. “This is a new season. It’s a new team, and we’re going to have challenges in front of us,” Brown said. He noted the difficulty of repeating in an era of parity that has produced eight different champions in eight years and pointed out that only last season’s Oklahoma City Thunder advanced beyond the second round while defending a title.

Josh Hart has been the team’s emotional center since arriving at the 2023 trade deadline and has not shied from calling out slumps. When the Knicks lost three straight late last season, culminating in a 17-point loss to the Rockets, Hart demanded urgency and the team responded with a five-game winning streak that set the stage for the playoffs. “I guarantee you, I’m going to be sitting here rock bottom,” Hart told ESPN.