Knicks Eliminate Celtics: Game 6 Victory Seals 4-2

The New York Knicks closed out their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics with a 109-104 victory in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, winning the series 4-2 and advancing to their first Conference Finals since 2000.
In front of a raucous home crowd, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle delivered clutch performances, while Boston’s late-game push came up just short.
Quarter Breakdown
|Quarter
|Knicks
|Celtics
|Q1
|28
|25
|Q2
|30
|27
|Q3
|22
|24
|Q4
|29
|28
|Final
|109
|104
Top Performers
New York Knicks:
-
Jalen Brunson: 32 PTS, 9 AST
-
Julius Randle: 24 PTS, 11 REB
-
Josh Hart: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL
Boston Celtics:
-
Jayson Tatum: 30 PTS, 8 REB
-
Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 5 TO
-
Kristaps Porziņģis: 15 PTS, 6 REB
Takeaways
-
New York’s physical defense disrupted Boston’s rhythm, particularly in the paint.
-
Brunson continues to elevate in clutch moments, controlling tempo and exploiting mismatches.
-
Boston’s late turnovers were costly, halting momentum during the final stretch.
What’s Next?
The Knicks advance to face the winner of the Pacers vs Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics face a tough offseason with questions about roster structure and coaching continuity.
