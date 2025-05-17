Knicks Eliminate Celtics: Game 6 Victory Seals 4-2

The New York Knicks closed out their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics with a 109-104 victory in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, winning the series 4-2 and advancing to their first Conference Finals since 2000.

In front of a raucous home crowd, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle delivered clutch performances, while Boston’s late-game push came up just short.

Quarter Breakdown

Quarter Knicks Celtics Q1 28 25 Q2 30 27 Q3 22 24 Q4 29 28 Final 109 104

Top Performers

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 32 PTS, 9 AST

Julius Randle: 24 PTS, 11 REB

Josh Hart: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 30 PTS, 8 REB

Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 5 TO

Kristaps Porziņģis: 15 PTS, 6 REB

Takeaways

New York’s physical defense disrupted Boston’s rhythm , particularly in the paint.

Brunson continues to elevate in clutch moments , controlling tempo and exploiting mismatches.

Boston’s late turnovers were costly, halting momentum during the final stretch.

What’s Next?

The Knicks advance to face the winner of the Pacers vs Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics face a tough offseason with questions about roster structure and coaching continuity.

