Knockout leagues: Prioritize top running backs while they’re available

A confluence of bye weeks and unexpectedly poor performances has created an unusually fertile market for running backs in Knockout leagues, according to league data. Several top-tier backs have appeared on knocked-out teams at higher-than-normal rates through October.

The top 11 running backs in fantasy points per game have been on a knocked-out team in more than 10% of leagues on six occasions over the past three weeks, the report says. Derrick Henry — ninth in total points (122.7) and 11th in points per game (17.5) — appeared on the knocked-out list in consecutive weeks after posting single-digit totals in Weeks 6 (5.0) and 7 (5.9); his previous single-digit outing was Week 5 of last season.

Bye weeks account for much of the availability. In Week 5, RB2 Kenneth Walker III and RB9 Chuba Hubbard were on bye, while RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs was on bye in Week 6 and RB7 James Cook III had his this past week. Hubbard was the only one of those backs with a knocked-out rate below 10% that week (8.5%). The report notes upcoming byes for RB4 Christian McCaffrey next and RB3 Bijan Robinson three weeks later.

This is the first time this season that three of the top 11 positional scorers have been available in at least 10% of Knockout leagues, and two of those backs (Cook and Walker) have byes in the rearview, according to the data. The report recommends that teams without an elite running back consider allocating significant full-season FAB to strengthen the position, particularly to bridge upcoming byes.

The report highlights Kenneth Walker III as the recommended pickup of the week. Walker was on knocked-out rosters in 10.3% of leagues, listed 15th overall and RB5. He scored a season-low 9.7 fantasy points in a 20-3 loss in Week 7 against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the fewest yards per game, but still ranks second among running backs in total fantasy points (147.7) and points per game (24.6), second in rushing share (75%) and fifth in snap rate (75%). Recommended bids for Walker range from 27% to 59% of full-season FAB. The report also notes Josh Allen (11.7% knocked out, 6th overall, QB1) as a top-scoring fantasy quarterback with his bye in the rearview.