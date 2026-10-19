Kyler Gordon returns, records three sacks and two forced fumbles in Bears’ win

ATLANTA — Activated Saturday after a lengthy rehab, nickel corner Kyler Gordon dominated in his season debut as the Chicago Bears held off the Atlanta Falcons, 31-23. Gordon became the first Bears defensive back with three sacks in a game since Todd Bell in 1983 and is the third Bears player since sacks became official in 1982 to record three sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.

The comeback followed public questions about his availability. General manager Ryan Poles said on Sept. 1, “I don’t know,” when asked whether Gordon would play another down in Chicago, remarks that underscored a difficult stretch at Halas Hall. Gordon had not participated in any team drills during the 2026 offseason because of a right calf injury, began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was moved to reserve/PUP, which required him to miss at least the first four games. He rehabbing independently early in the season.

Gordon acknowledged the scrutiny before the game. “I mean, it is what it is,” he said. “I can’t control what someone else says. But at the end of the day, I’m going out there and do my job and do (it to) my best ability and be the best player and the leader at my spot.” He stood alone during the national anthem inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before taking the field.

The 25-year-old is the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL at $13.3 million per year after signing an extension on April 15, 2025, and had appeared in just five of Chicago’s previous 25 games (21%). Poles originally drafted Gordon with the No. 39 pick in 2022 out of Washington and later signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension with $31.25 million guaranteed.

Durability remains a concern. Gordon has been treated for multiple hamstring, calf and groin ailments, and has also suffered a concussion and a fracture in his right hand. Two stints on injured reserve in 2025 prompted the team and Gordon to examine the underlying cause; the organization held a virtual meeting with decision-makers, trainers, strength and conditioning staff and outside personnel involved in his rehab, according to a source with direct knowledge. The Bears sent Gordon to a specialist after he reported a calf issue in late May, and he learned during the process that the problem was not just his calf but involved the way his glute was firing, according to a source familiar with the request.

Coach Ben Johnson said Gordon “was ready to play” and confirmed the team had limited his role to keep him on track. “Those snaps that he had were huge ones for us today,” Johnson said, while stressing the need to maintain Gordon’s progress going forward.