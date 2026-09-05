Kyler Murray inherits Vikings’ history of quarterback turnover

EAGAN, Minn. — Kyler Murray acknowledged the ways Minnesota’s quarterback story has mixed triumph and frustration long before he signed with the Vikings this spring. Murray, who grew up in Texas but said he has been a Vikings fan since playing on a youth team of the same name, recalled watching Brett Favre throw a late interception in the 2009 NFC Championship Game and saying, “I cried real tears that day.” He is scheduled to make his Minnesota debut Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) as the Vikings’ fourth different Week 1 starter in four years.

Barring injury or an unexpected level of ineffectiveness, Murray will finish the season as the 18th different quarterback to lead the Vikings in passing since the modern free agency era began in 1993. Only the Cleveland Browns (20) and Washington Commanders (19) have used more different passers, according to ESPN Research.

The franchise has pursued quarterbacks through many avenues. Minnesota has spent four first-round picks on signal-callers; three of those selections — Daunte Culpepper, Teddy Bridgewater and J.J. McCarthy — saw their careers curtailed by injuries before age 28, while Christian Ponder was benched at 25. The team also tried veteran options and big-name acquisitions, including future Hall of Famers Warren Moon and Favre and an attempt to recruit Dan Marino, and some team leaders explored adding Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

The Vikings have also leaned on experienced backups, from Gus Frerotte to Matt Cassel to Case Keenum and Sam Darnold, and have rostered three former No. 1 overall picks: Jeff George, Sam Bradford and Murray. Brad Johnson, who started in Minnesota in two stints from 1996-98 and 2005-06, said Kirk Cousins probably had “the longest tenure and best career” among recent Vikings quarterbacks.

Minnesota signed Cousins in free agency to a fully guaranteed contract and paid him $185 million — more than any player in franchise history — as he led the team in passing from 2018-23, the longest stretch since Tommy Kramer, whose final season as a full-time starter came in 1986. From 1993-2025, Vikings quarterbacks posted the league’s sixth-best passer rating (88.5), according to ESPN, and several players produced career-best ratings while in Minnesota. Hall of Famer Cris Carter said there is “magic” when a quarterback arrives in Minnesota and that the organization and fanbase often rally behind newcomers, helping some players have career years.