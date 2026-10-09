Kyren Williams emerging as a top fantasy option; Chase Brown update

Each NFL week brings surprises, and recent trends have elevated Rams running back Kyren Williams into a different conversation. According to ESPN, Williams, 25, has posted three consecutive seasons with more than 1,100 rushing yards, at least 13 total touchdowns each year and a top-10 fantasy finish, yet he entered 2026 with a 14th-place ESPN ADP among running backs.

The Rams added Michigan’s Blake Corum early in the 2024 draft and have given him a notable role, but Los Angeles still ranked first in total yards last season while finishing seventh in rushing. According to ESPN, Matthew Stafford won league MVP last year, Puka Nacua remained a top receiver and Williams led the Rams in fantasy points entering Monday night at home against Buffalo.

Williams is on a pace that ESPN lists as roughly 230 carries for 1,250 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and his passing-game work has increased. Over the past two weeks he has 16 receptions for 137 yards on 20 targets, and he is trending toward a season total that ESPN projects as about 89 catches for 735 yards, compared with 36 receptions for 281 yards last season.

ESPN also compares Williams’ current output to Christian McCaffrey’s 2025 numbers, noting Williams is outscoring McCaffrey by roughly four fantasy points per game this year. McCaffrey totaled 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns last season; after a 311-carry, 102-reception workload in 2025, ESPN lists McCaffrey this year on pace for about 213 rushes and 68 catches.

Another running-back note from ESPN: Bengals rookie Chase Brown is producing fewer fantasy points than last season, down more than two points per game. Brown has faced Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Houston recently; upcoming opponents include Miami, a bye, Tennessee, Washington and New Orleans. ESPN’s assessment is that Brown remains a viable option despite the dip.