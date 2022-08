“I am entering my 12th year in the top league in the world, and I am just getting better”, Irving remarked in response to a comment on Twitter. “I will reflect on my career in depth when I am 38 years old and have the opportunity, but in the meanwhile, I am relishing every second. And no, even at the age of 38, I’ll still be playing basketball and passing on my knowledge to younger players in leagues all over the world.” Irving appears to be really committed to his goal.