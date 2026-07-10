Kyrie Irving’s NBPA Top 100 visit leaves strong impression on campers

Kyrie Irving made a surprise visit to the NBPA Top 100 Camp last month in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and stepped onto the court in some of his first public action since tearing an ACL a month before the 2024-25 NBA playoffs. Irving sat out the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Mavericks, and his appearance drew attention from many of the nation’s top high school prospects.

Campers said Irving’s combination of ballhandling, footwork and pace stood out. Darrell Davis, a four-star point guard in the SCNext 100, described Irving’s ability to analyze defenders before attacking and noted that watching him in person provided a different perspective than highlights on television.

Irving played lopsided one-on-one games against camp staffers before the staff invited campers to try their luck against the former No. 1 overall pick and nine-time NBA All-Star. Several prospects volunteered; the encounters became a highlight of the camp experience and offered direct instruction after play.

Michai White, ranked No. 21 in the SCNext 60, had practiced with Irving previously at an annual pickup session Irving hosts in New Jersey. White said that familiarity gave him an edge in defending Irving and described three matchups in which Irving made a shot over him on the first, White recorded a block in the second, and the third ended with what White called “an NBA call.”

Tai Bell, ranked No. 24 in the SCNext 60 and the son of former NBA player Raja Bell, said the moment was full circle. Bell, who has collected Irving memorabilia and grew up watching him, described the exchange on the court — Irving missed a floater on the opening possession but later hit a step-back 3 — and said he appreciated the postgame pointers. “Kyrie is back,” Bell said.

The visit also echoed past moments from Irving’s career, including his participation in USA Basketball’s 2012 training camp after winning Rookie of the Year. Campers left having tested themselves against an established star and receiving direct feedback from one of the game’s recognized playmakers.