Criticism came down heavy on the Lakers and LeBron James following their disappointing Christmas Day loss to the cross-court rival Clippers, and one of the loudest forms of that criticism over social media came from Clint Parks, Kyle Kuzma’s trainer.

Kyle Kuzma’s trainer sending out LeBron isn’t working hard and is scared of Kawhi Kuzma tweets out “call a spade a spade” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DjauNwZRrg — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) December 27, 2019

Although Kuzma was briefly caught up in the drama himself with his tweet “call a spade a spade,” that could mean anything and more than likely isn’t tied to either James or Parks.

LeBron was asked about Parks’ comments before the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday, and he immediately squashed any rumors of beef between him and Kuzma.

Are LeBron and Kyle Kuzma good? In the wake of social media posts from Kuzma’s trainer, I asked LeBron. He said they’ve talked about it. pic.twitter.com/dMZil6iguc — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 28, 2019

“Kuz came to me yesterday at practice and told me what’s going on, and that was it. I really don’t care for someone’s trainer or whatever the case may be. Everyone can have their own opinion,” James told reporters. “Any time someone wants to get some notoriety, they can throw my name in it and people are going to pick it up. That’s why you asked me about it. My name was in it. I’ve never met the guy. I don’t know the guy. I couldn’t care less about the guy. Whatever the case may be, I wish him the best.”

James has been battling through a groin injury for the past week or so, although he is still leading the top team in the western conference and averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and leading the NBA in 10.8 assists per game.