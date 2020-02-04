Lakers News: Staples Center Takes Down Fans’ Kobe Bryant Memorial

On Monday, the clean up of the memorial left by fans for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant began at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Staples Center chairman Lee Zeidman released some tweets, which are important to take a look at. For instance, just look at the amount of basketballs that fans left for Bryant. In detail, Zeidman says that 1353 were collected in all. Think about that for a moment.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Next, a full 40-yard roll off trash bin was filled with flowers. Zeidman says that these flowers will be made into mulch and spread around the complex so that the love the city has shown for Bryant will live on.

Obviously, an awesome concept that just promotes some warmth.

Cleanup continues and we have filled a full 40 yard roll off trash bin with flowers. These we be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around ⁦@LALIVE⁩ and ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on. pic.twitter.com/kB5XlGSYw5 — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Finally, Zeidman puts the final tally at 25,000 candles and 5,000 signs. All of that in addition to the other things mentioned above plus 500 stuffed animals. These items will be stored with the organization for now, with some type of plan that exists in the future; but they will be in safe-keeping.

G8 job by men/women ⁦@LALIVE⁩ went from Sun 2 Mon in just 12 hrs Due 2 massive #of items: 1353 b-ball’s,14 banners total length/width 520’x8’, >25k candles,5k of signs/letters/flags, >500 stuffed animals & >350 pr/shoes we will store & ⁦@Lakers⁩ will advise next steps pic.twitter.com/tWw2kIEw9m — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

We are all still kind of getting our head around the tragic events of just over a week ago. Perhaps, some of us aren’t. Still, it’s great to see the volume of love that was left by a city for Bryant, his daughter, and the other victims in this horrific crash.

The healing will continue slowly, over time. And as time goes on with all legacies and legends – this one will only get stronger.