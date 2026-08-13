Lamar Jackson adapting to Declan Doyle’s new Ravens offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson showed visible frustration during a recent Ravens practice when a two-minute drill ended with time expiring after he hit tight end Durham Smythe down the seam to the 1-yard line with six seconds left, prompting Jackson to spike his helmet, according to the report.

Jackson has experienced ups and downs while learning a new system under coordinator Declan Doyle, including throws that travel deep downfield and occasional turnovers — one interception was returned by a 310-pound defensive lineman. The report notes Jackson’s history of adapting when working with new play-callers: he won NFL Most Valuable Player honors in his first season under Greg Roman and again four years later in his first season under Todd Monken, and now has an opportunity to continue that pattern under Doyle.

Doyle’s offense places a premium on being physical and explosive, with an emphasis on detail and players studying the scheme. Doyle often refers to Jackson as “L.” The play-caller has urged Jackson to use proper footwork and pre-snap reads to find where a defense is most vulnerable on each pass and to make plays as efficient and “schemed up” as possible, according to the report. The Ravens are attempting to reduce the number of times Jackson must improvise when a play breaks down.

Jackson has been more engaged than in past offseasons, attending voluntary spring workouts and frequently consulting with Doyle on the field, calling the first-time play-caller “a wizard.” Doyle has not hesitated to correct Jackson; during spring minicamp he admonished the quarterback for pitching a ball instead of running a designed bootleg. Jackson said Doyle challenges the offense to move quickly, execute and process the defense so decisions at the line become a process of elimination.

Teammates say Jackson has reached a comfort level with the new offense. Wide receiver Zay Flowers said, “Honestly, I do not know how he picks up on systems so fast,” adding that Jackson learns the system quickly while others must study. After eight NFL seasons primarily in pistol and shotgun, Jackson has taken more snaps under center in this training camp than at any previous camp and expects that pattern to continue into the regular season, according to the report.