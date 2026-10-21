Lamar Jackson back at practice but ankle situation leaves Bengals game uncertain

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, but his availability for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals remained unclear. Jackson was favoring his injured left ankle after the session and walked into the team facility with a noticeable limp, also moving gingerly inside the locker room.

Jackson did not attend the media portion of practice, then later came onto the field for work. It was his first on-field appearance since spraining the ankle 17 days ago, and Ravens coach Jesse Minter described him as a limited participant who was able to get in some work and take part in team drills.

Jackson suffered the sprain late in the first half of Baltimore’s 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 4. He missed the subsequent two games and had not practiced in the previous six sessions before returning Wednesday. Tyler Huntley started in Jackson’s absence, engineering a comeback win at Atlanta before struggling in a loss at Cleveland.

The offensive impact with and without Jackson this season is stark. In the 14 quarters with Jackson, the Ravens have totaled 116 points and 14 offensive touchdowns; in the 10 quarters without him, Baltimore has scored 40 points and four touchdowns.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said Jackson is working every day to return. Minter emphasized the team will only play the quarterback when he is healthy enough, noting Jackson wants to be on the field but the decision will hinge on his readiness. A return would come at a key time: Baltimore (4-2) and Cincinnati (3-2) are viewed as the top two teams in the AFC North, and since Jackson became the starter midway through 2018 the Ravens are 11-2 against the Bengals with him, while they are 0-3 without him over that span.