Lamar Jackson back to form in Ravens’ new offense

INDIANAPOLIS — On third-and-16 in the first quarter Sunday, Lamar Jackson escaped pressure from Colts defenders Arden Key and DeForest Buckner, scrambled 16 yards for a first down and helped the Baltimore Ravens to a 41-23 season-opening win.

Jackson is working in his first season with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and has adopted noticeable changes. He lined up under center on 53% of his snaps (34 of 64), the highest rate of his nine-year career, and switched to a left foot‑forward stance to improve passing timing. “I believe I did it a few times throughout my career, but [I’m] just playing football,” Jackson said after the game.

The opener had several explosive plays that matched Doyle’s offseason theme. On Doyle’s first play call, Jackson connected with Zay Flowers for 49 yards, and on the first play of the fourth quarter he threw a 53-yard pass to Chris Moore. Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown. It was his sixth game with 300-plus passing yards and at least 40 rushing yards, and his first such performance since October 2024.

Injury concerns arose during the game. Flowers (hamstring) and Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) were injured and did not play in the second half. On throws of 10 yards or longer, Jackson was 4-of-5 for 96 yards when targeting Flowers and 2-of-5 for 70 yards when targeting other receivers, according to ESPN Research. Baltimore’s available wide receivers included Rashod Bateman, who did not record a catch; Moore, elevated from the practice squad; LaJohntay Wester, primarily a punt returner; and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch.

Teammates praised Jackson’s comfort and playmaking. “You can see he is just comfortable back there,” Moore said. “He is reading his keys. He is going through his progressions, and he is finding the open guy.” Running back Derrick Henry called Jackson “the best player in the league,” adding that Jackson has been among the top players for a long time.