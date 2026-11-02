Lamar Jackson exits on first snap; Ravens face roster, QB crossroads

NFL Week 8 took a sharp turn early when Lamar Jackson left the Ravens’ game against the Bills after suffering a thumb injury on his first snap and did not return. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson will require thumb surgery and has been placed on injured reserve; coach Jesse Minter said he was unsure whether the injury would end Jackson’s season.

Backup Tyler Huntley also was sidelined after suffering a toe injury, forcing rookie free agent Joe Fagnano into extended duty. Fagnano took the final 38 snaps and was unable to sustain an offense in a game that finished as a 36-10 Bills victory.

The result leaves Baltimore at 4-4 and in last place in the AFC North, creating both short- and long-term questions for the organization. The team has already made notable roster moves this year, including trading a future second-round pick for Cam Jurgens in October and rescinding a proposed trade that would have sent two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby.

Defensive production has been uneven, and pass-rush help has been limited: Trey Hendrickson has recorded two sacks in six games, and the defense ranks 20th in points allowed per possession and in EPA per defensive snap. Those figures, combined with the sudden loss of the club’s top quarterbacks, leave general manager Eric DeCosta weighing immediate options.

With the trade deadline about a week away and both Jackson and Huntley unavailable, Baltimore’s choices include pursuing another quarterback via trade or re-signing a familiar option. Jacoby Brissett was recently benched in Arizona; Daniel Jones could become available in Indianapolis, a move that would free roughly $13.8 million in cash over the next two years for the Colts; and Cooper Rush, who spent time in the Ravens’ building last year, is another potential short-term option. None of those alternatives figure to be dramatic upgrades, but they represent the practical paths outlined as the club considers how to navigate the coming weeks.