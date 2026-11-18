BALTIMORE — The Ravens fell 23-20 on Monday to the winless Los Angeles Chargers, a defeat that running back Derrick Henry summed up as “horrible” while staring at the scoreboard. In weeks, Baltimore has shifted from Super Bowl contender talk to questions about whether it is currently the NFL’s worst team.

With Lamar Jackson limited to one snap because of ankle and right thumb injuries, Baltimore has collapsed over the past month. Across the last four weeks the Ravens carry a minus-74 point differential — 21 points worse than any other NFL club — while the offense ranks 30th in scoring (13.3 points) and the defense 28th (31.8), according to team numbers provided in the source text.

Ravens players and coaches are running out of room for error. Baltimore has gone 38 days without a win and 24 days without holding a lead, failing to lead in any of its past three games — a stretch the franchise has not experienced in 19 years. Head coach Jesse Minter said the team has a two-game window before the bye “to stay alive.”

After beginning the season 4-1, Baltimore has dropped to 4-6. ESPN Analytics gives the Ravens an 8.6% chance at a top-five pick in the 2027 draft and a 4.1% chance of reaching the playoffs, and ESPN’s Football Power Index projects the club to win one of its final seven games, identifying Week 16 at Cleveland as the likely victory, according to ESPN.

Self-inflicted mistakes have compounded Baltimore’s problems. The team leads the league with 55 offensive penalties, and a late turnover Monday — wide receiver Zay Flowers had the ball ripped out around midfield with two minutes remaining — ended a potential comeback. Flowers left the locker room immediately after the game; safety Kyle Hamilton said Flowers “should have held onto the ball,” while tight end Mark Andrews defended his teammate and said he will learn from the error. That fumble was Flowers’ fourth in the fourth quarter since 2023 (including the playoffs), the most among wide receivers in that span.

Minter, hired in part for his defensive expertise, warned that action must replace talk. The Ravens are on pace to allow the second-most points in team history and face a quick turnaround, traveling to Carolina on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox) and then to Houston the following week.