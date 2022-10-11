Ball’s status for the Hornets’ season-opening game against San Antonio on October 19 is unknown. Ball departed the game on Monday night when Anthony Gill of Washington stomped on his foot as he was driving to the basket. Before getting up, trudging to the foul line, and making two free throws, Ball dropped to the ground and stayed there for a while.

He then left the field of play and went to the dressing room. Ball and Mason Plumlee won’t accompany the Hornets to Philadelphia for Wednesday night’s last preseason game, according to head coach Steve Clifford.