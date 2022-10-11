in NBA Player

Lamelo Ball Diagnosed with Ankle Sprain

The All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball’s MRI on Tuesday reaffirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and showed no severe long-term injury, which gave the Charlotte Hornets cause for relief. Ball’s reaction to therapy and treatment will decide whether or not he can resume playing basketball, according to the Hornets, who added that they will offer more updates on his condition as needed.

 

Ball’s status for the Hornets’ season-opening game against San Antonio on October 19 is unknown. Ball departed the game on Monday night when Anthony Gill of Washington stomped on his foot as he was driving to the basket. Before getting up, trudging to the foul line, and making two free throws, Ball dropped to the ground and stayed there for a while.

He then left the field of play and went to the dressing room. Ball and Mason Plumlee won’t accompany the Hornets to Philadelphia for Wednesday night’s last preseason game, according to head coach Steve Clifford.

 

