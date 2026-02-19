LaMelo Ball Reported Uninjured After Two-Car Crash in Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was reportedly not injured after being involved in a two-car crash in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press. The brief incident description indicates that Ball emerged from the crash without physical harm, and there have been no reports of serious injuries related to the collision.

Details about the circumstances of the crash, including how it occurred, whether any citations were issued, or the extent of any vehicle damage, were not immediately available. The identities of other individuals involved in the crash have also not been disclosed. At this time, there is no public indication that the incident will have any impact on Ball’s ability to participate in team activities.

While information remains limited, the primary point emphasized by the source is that Ball was uninjured. There have been no official public statements released by Ball, his representatives, or the Charlotte Hornets regarding the crash. Law enforcement and team officials have not yet provided additional comment or clarification.

Ball, a key member of the Hornets’ backcourt and a central figure in the franchise’s long-term plans, has drawn significant attention throughout his professional career for his playmaking, scoring, and leadership on the court. Any report involving his health or safety naturally attracts widespread interest from fans around the league and in Charlotte. In this case, the early indication that he avoided injury helps ease immediate concern surrounding the incident.

Beyond confirming that Ball was not hurt, no further information has been made public about medical evaluations or follow-up procedures. It is also not yet known whether the crash will prompt any internal review or discussion by the team, or whether local authorities will release a more detailed report at a later date.

As of now, the understanding based on the available report is straightforward: LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-car crash in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday and was not injured, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press. Additional updates may emerge if officials, the team, or Ball himself choose to address the incident in more detail.