Las Vegas front-runner as NBA expansion decision nears; Seattle seen as fallback

NBA expansion, a topic commissioner Adam Silver has called inevitable, is approaching a decision after a six-year process that followed the league’s new broadcast deal. Silver said he wants a vote on expansion before the end of this calendar year, and the league’s strategic adviser PJT Partners has been managing the selection process.

League interest and bidding have been strongest in Las Vegas, and sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the NBA is expected to select an ownership group for a Las Vegas franchise in the near future. Industry estimates put the franchise valuation at about $10 billion, with the winning ownership group likely to spend an additional $2 billion to $3 billion on a new arena.

The three finalist ownership groups for the Las Vegas bid are Nancy Walton Laurie and Bill Laurie; Steve Apostolopoulos and Marc Lasry; and Bill Foley and Jerry Colangelo. Sources told Charania a vote on those groups could come soon, and runner-up bidders are expected to pursue other paths if they do not win the Las Vegas rights.

Seattle is the leading fallback. Kraken owner Samantha Holloway’s group, One Roof Sports & Entertainment, appears to be in the pole position for a potential Seattle franchise, with a valuation estimated around $6 billion. One Roof holds a majority share of Climate Pledge Arena, which already hosts the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and the Kraken and could be converted to host NBA games; other potential bidders would need to build a new arena or negotiate use of that venue.

Seattle’s original 2018 agreement with the Oak View Group included a provision that would allow a future NBA owner awarded a franchise the option to buy into the arena management entity at fair market value. Sources say runner-up groups could also seek to acquire existing teams, as Josh Kushner and Bob Iger recently did in a high-profile ownership transaction.

Observers within the league say the outcome in Las Vegas could affect the Portland situation. A new Seattle franchise, given market proximity, could reduce the Portland Trail Blazers’ market and serve as leverage for Blazers owner Tom Dundon in talks over Moda Center renovations or other arena options.