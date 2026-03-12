Late Cho Gue-Sung header gives Midtjylland first-leg edge over Nottingham Forest

Nottm Forest 0-1 Midtjylland (Mar 12, 2026) Game Analysis – ESPN Skip to main content Skip to navigation ESPN NFL NFL NBA NBA NCAAM NCAAM NCAAW NCAAW MLB MLB NHL NHL Soccer Soccer More Sports More Sports Watch Watch Fantasy Fantasy Where to Watch Search Nottm Forest v Midtjylland 2025-26 UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 Nottingham Forest Nottm Forest NFO 0 FT FC Midtjylland Midtjylland MID 1 Cho Gue-Sung – 80' 1st Leg Summary Report Commentary Statistics Line-Ups Late Midtjylland winner sinks Nottingham Forest in UEL first leg By PA Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 06:10 pm Facebook Facebook Messenger Twitter Email Nottingham Forest suffered another Europa League defeat to Midtjylland after Cho Gue-Sung’s late header earned the Danish side a 1-0 win at the City Ground in the last-16 first leg. Forest were aiming to avenge their previous loss to Midtjylland, who came to Nottingham back in October and won 3-2, but were unable to stop history from repeating itself to leave the Reds trailing heading into the return fixture next week. The home side could not find a way past goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson, who made a string of saves to keep it goalless at the break. Severe weather conditions in the second half then became an obstacle that both sides had to play through but Midtjylland continued to frustrate the Premier League side, who accumulated 22 shots through the game. Attacks for the Danish visitors were few and far between but they still posed a threat, and the woodwork came to Forest’s rescue before Cho headed beyond keeper Matz Sels for the all-important winner. Forest’s last defeat to Midtjylland came under former boss Ange Postecoglou but the recent appointment of Vitor Pereira was unable to stop the same outcome from happening. The result stretched Forest’s winless run to five games in all competitions as they switch their attention back to their Premier League relegation fight on Sunday with a match against Fulham before trying to change their European fortunes next Thursday in Denmark . Game Information The City Ground 4:00 PM , March 12, 2026 Coverage : Paramount+ Nottingham , England Referees : Rade Obrenovic UEFA Europa League News Late Midtjylland winner sinks Nottingham Forest in UEL first leg Nottingham Forest suffered another Europa League defeat to Midtjylland after Cho Gue-sung's late header earned the Danish side a 1-0 win at the City Ground in the last-16 first leg. Aston Villa edge Lille to take Europa League first-leg lead Ollie Watkins ended his goal drought as Aston Villa battled to a 1-0 away win at Lille in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie. Aston Villa get Europa League boost with John McGinn return Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League hopes have been boosted by the return to contention of captain John McGinn for Thursday's last-16 tie in Lille. All UEFA Europa League News Terms of Use Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads EU Privacy Rights Cookie Policy Manage Privacy Preferences © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.